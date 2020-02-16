$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Integer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.19. Integer posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Integer will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Integer.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

ITGR stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Integer has a 12 month low of $67.72 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.09.

In related news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Integer by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

