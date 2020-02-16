$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

NYSE:VMC opened at $146.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.77 and a 200 day moving average of $143.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $109.19 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

