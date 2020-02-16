$1.30 EPS Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.36. Barrett Business Services posted earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other Barrett Business Services news, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $332,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,468 shares of company stock worth $1,297,678 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 80,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $95.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

