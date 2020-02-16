$1.71 EPS Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will announce earnings per share of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $9.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $9.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

NYSE:RS opened at $116.05 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $619,035.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after buying an additional 102,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,292,000 after buying an additional 96,059 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,928,000 after buying an additional 93,664 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2,164.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

