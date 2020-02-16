1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.78 ($36.95).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €47.60 ($55.35) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

DRI stock opened at €23.00 ($26.74) on Friday. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €20.84 ($24.23) and a one year high of €39.08 ($45.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of €22.51 and a 200-day moving average of €25.09.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

