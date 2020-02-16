$110,000.00 in Sales Expected for Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report $110,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $120,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year sales of $740,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Otonomy.

OTIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Otonomy in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth $4,088,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 219,096 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Otonomy by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 137,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Otonomy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,515,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Otonomy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $119.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.75. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

