$12.76 Million in Sales Expected for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) to announce sales of $12.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the highest is $13.37 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $13.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $53.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $55.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.35 million, with estimates ranging from $54.50 million to $58.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICBK shares. DA Davidson cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens cut County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $271,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICBK opened at $26.50 on Friday. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $178.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.76.

County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

