15,037 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,037 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 880,999 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $97,703,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 81,623 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,051 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $122.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.89. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $1,134,520.97. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,328.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,781 shares of company stock worth $6,256,886 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

