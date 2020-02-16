175,000 Shares in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.08% of Jagged Peak Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,665.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAG opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $991,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,010,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,233,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jagged Peak Energy Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

