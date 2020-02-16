19,257 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,257 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

MSFT stock opened at $185.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,397.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

