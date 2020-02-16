1,990,739 Shares in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,990,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,023,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Baker Hughes A GE at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 309,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHGE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.98. 2,657,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

