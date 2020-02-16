$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

NYSE:R opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 57.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.7% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 60,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 34,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

