$2.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will report sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the highest is $2.61 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $8.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

