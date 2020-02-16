2,520 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000. Alphabet makes up about 3.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,518.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,435.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,297.32. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,529.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

