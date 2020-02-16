252,000 Shares in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 252,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.10% of Central European Media Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CETV. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Central European Media Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

NASDAQ CETV opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

