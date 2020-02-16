27,127 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

Shares of MMC opened at $118.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.59 and a 200-day moving average of $104.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.