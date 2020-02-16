$3.31 EPS Expected for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) to post earnings per share of $3.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $3.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.30 to $18.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.14.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $126.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.27. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $133.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 22,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $2,430,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,038,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,363 shares of company stock worth $4,893,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,647,000 after purchasing an additional 636,305 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,802,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,262,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after purchasing an additional 858,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,999,000 after purchasing an additional 135,977 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

