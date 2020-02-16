301,637 Shares in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 301,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Chewy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 175.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 402.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 9,057 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $253,958.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,450.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $110,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock worth $129,478,814.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $28.70 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

