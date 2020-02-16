$340.53 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) to report sales of $340.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $343.06 million. Enova International posted sales of $293.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Enova International’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $736.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $600,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,441.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

