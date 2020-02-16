34,500 Shares in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSW. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 186,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $4,171,334.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,719.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Advanced Disposal Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

NYSE ADSW opened at $33.00 on Friday. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

