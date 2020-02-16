$36.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post sales of $36.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.59 billion. Chevron posted sales of $35.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $150.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.87 billion to $155.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $144.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $136.51 billion to $149.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $51,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $110.08 on Friday. Chevron has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.92%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

