$37.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will announce $37.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.44 billion and the lowest is $36.81 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $35.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $152.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.58 billion to $153.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $159.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $158.67 billion to $161.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2,926.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 200,344 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $59.62 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

