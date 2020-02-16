$4.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to post sales of $4.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $19.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.35 billion to $19.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.61 billion to $19.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genuine Parts.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC opened at $96.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.03.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

