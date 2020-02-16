$422.24 Million in Sales Expected for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to announce $422.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wendys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $425.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $414.66 million. Wendys posted sales of $397.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wendys.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wendys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Wendys by 717.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Wendys by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 42,333 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wendys by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 150,964 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wendys by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 103,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Wendys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 901,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,014,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.91 on Friday. Wendys has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

