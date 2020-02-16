$46.70 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report sales of $46.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.40 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $47.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $191.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.10 million to $192.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $205.25 million, with estimates ranging from $204.50 million to $206.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABTX. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $761,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $476,929.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,540. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,561,000 after buying an additional 348,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 145,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1,852.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.