$49.40 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will report sales of $49.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.24 million and the lowest is $46.65 million. Scorpio Bulkers reported sales of $50.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full year sales of $240.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.68 million to $250.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $258.74 million, with estimates ranging from $226.73 million to $275.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SALT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,031,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 285,141 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

SALT opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $256.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.72%.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

