51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,199 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in 51job were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in 51job during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 51job by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of 51job by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of 51job by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JOBS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 51job in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 51job in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. 51job presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $97.08.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

