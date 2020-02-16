$542.03 Million in Sales Expected for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to report $542.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $536.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $549.20 million. Rexnord posted sales of $537.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on RXN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $635,837.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $4,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,117.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,830 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,994. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rexnord by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Rexnord by 15.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RXN opened at $35.29 on Friday. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.