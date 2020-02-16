$552.91 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will post $552.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $561.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $535.13 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $450.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,819,709.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,661,515.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,216,083.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,311,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,393 shares of company stock worth $5,469,547.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 215.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CG opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

