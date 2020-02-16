604,774 Shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 604,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Invesco Mortgage Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,295,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,516,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,129,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 103.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 251,963 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 460,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 66,674 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 383,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

