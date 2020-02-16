$67.18 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to report $67.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.50 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $67.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $267.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.26 million to $267.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $281.59 million, with estimates ranging from $274.92 million to $285.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 134.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ III opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.65 million, a PE ratio of 338.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

