$7.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will post $7.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.12 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $6.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $27.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.71 billion to $27.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.65 billion to $30.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

DG stock opened at $158.03 on Friday. Dollar General has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $166.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,108,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,882,000 after purchasing an additional 231,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

