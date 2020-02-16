75,590 Shares in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

