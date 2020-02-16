$9.98 Million in Sales Expected for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) will report sales of $9.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $36.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.57 million, with estimates ranging from $2.13 million to $16.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%.

KALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,010 shares of company stock worth $170,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,666,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after buying an additional 742,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,049,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 15,718.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 273,352 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,783,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.31. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

