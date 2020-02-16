9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,730 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 127.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 32,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $257.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

