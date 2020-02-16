$98.65 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to announce sales of $98.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.90 million to $109.76 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $61.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $409.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $439.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $446.25 million, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $484.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 15.52%.

VNOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Shares of VNOM opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.33. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,415.38%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 39.5% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 56.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

