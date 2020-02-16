AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.72.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.