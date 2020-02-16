Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,310 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Portland General Electric worth $40,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,412,000 after acquiring an additional 265,055 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

In related news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

