Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 141,201 Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,499,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,201 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.90% of Criteo worth $43,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Criteo by 21.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 15.8% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRTO. BidaskClub cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.32.

Shares of CRTO opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $884.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. Criteo SA has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.01%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo SA will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

