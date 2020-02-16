Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,409 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.78% of Avista worth $57,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avista in the third quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Avista by 101.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Avista by 31,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the third quarter worth $53,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $42,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,008.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $45.25.

NYSE AVA opened at $52.01 on Friday. Avista Corp has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $52.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.46%.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

