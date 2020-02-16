Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 210,318 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,318 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

