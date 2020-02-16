Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 405,127 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,127 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Builders FirstSource worth $32,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,390,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,038,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2,779.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 599,030 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 133,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. Benchmark began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

