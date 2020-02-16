Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 63,224 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,224 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $57,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGA opened at $154.22 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $139.83 and a one year high of $169.26. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

