Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103,070 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Synopsys worth $31,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after buying an additional 554,602 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Synopsys by 8.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 20.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 18.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $163.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $164.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.