Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.55% of WD-40 worth $67,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. State Street Corp grew its stake in WD-40 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 8.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 121,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 109,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $153.91 and a 1 year high of $199.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.14.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

