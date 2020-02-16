Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,783 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Juniper Networks worth $39,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,190,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after buying an additional 472,153 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 145.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 246,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

