Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,805,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.96% of Qiwi worth $34,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Qiwi by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Qiwi in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Qiwi by 311.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qiwi in the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Qiwi in the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QIWI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiwi in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qiwi in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of QIWI opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Qiwi PLC has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Qiwi had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiwi PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

