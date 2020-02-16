Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,844,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,319 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Radian Group worth $46,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. Radian Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

