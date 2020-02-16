Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Cosan worth $45,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Cosan by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cosan by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cosan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosan stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. Cosan Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Cosan Ltd will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cosan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

