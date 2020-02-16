Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 130,456 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,456 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of VF worth $43,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of VF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of VF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 145,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in shares of VF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 209,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,926,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,944,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get VF alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $83.66 on Friday. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.11.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.